New coffee shop opens in Derbyshire supermarket - offering free coffee and muffin

The giveaway is on offer to Central Coop members until November 30 to celebrate the new coffee outlet – which opened its doors today (Friday November 18).

Insomnia will feature a selection of fair trade coffee and Belgian hot chocolate, milkshakes and sundaes, pastries, sandwiches, and more.

The full range of Insomnia’s offering can be found on their website.

Bakewell Co-op relaunched with a refurbishment earlier this year - adding a Food to Go section, eco-friendly refrigeration and new lighting inside and out.

Harry O’Kelly, CEO of Insomnia Coffee Company, said: “We are thrilled to expand our coffee offering alongside Central Co-op.

“Bakewell is such an iconic place in Derbyshire and the UK and we’re proud to support not only the tourists that visit this wonderful area but also the local community and their amazing town.

"We don’t take our position at the heart of the community for granted and we can’t wait to hear what customers have to say.”

This month Insomnia launched its Christmas menu – with a range of treats and beverages, including gingerbread latte/cappuccino, millionaire’s mocha, gingerbread and salted caramel latte icecap, orange hot chocolate and a selection of sweet and savoury festive food items.