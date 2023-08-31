News you can trust since 1855
Meet the people: The magical world of Carla Marie Fletcher’s Derbyshire market stall

Carla Marie Fletcher is a wonderful shiny thing. Her stall at the Alfreton indoor market is, as she rightly describes it: “an adventure”.
By Dean Lilleyman
Published 31st Aug 2023, 09:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 31st Aug 2023, 09:03 BST

You’ll find dream-catchers and cat fairies, mermaids and magical trees, sun-catchers and miniature potions… and that’s just the start of it. Carla calls her stall ‘Sapphire of the Stars’, and her mix of kooky warmth and out-there humour casts a magical spell. Warning: this video may contain mischievous talking spiders!

Watch as Carla shows us around her stall, and chats about community, making, and not living in the real world.