Meadowhall: WH Smith confirms closure and relocation of longstanding shop at popular shopping centre

By David Walsh
Published 12th Feb 2025, 06:00 BST
Updated 13th Feb 2025, 09:44 BST
Stationery retailer WH Smith is leaving its large unit at Meadowhall after many years.

The shop on upper High Street next to Boots is advertising a closing down sale.

It comes as the business is in talks to sell 500 high street stores. The company says its travel retail arm - which operates from airports, railway stations and hospitals - now accounts for more than 85 per cent of profits.

A Meadowhall spokesperson said WH Smith was moving to a newly refitted store on The Arcade in March. The units were previously occupied by Scotts and Barbour which closed on December 31.

WH Smith was contacted for comment.

