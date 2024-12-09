Meadowhall has announced new stores set to open before Christmas, as others prepare to leave.
A clothes shop and cafe are set to join hotly anticipated fashion brand Bershka in welcoming shoppers before Christmas.
Meanwhile, a big name is downsizing, three shops have closing down sales and a famous name has bowed out.
Darren Pearce, centre director, said: “We’re hugely excited to announce the latest openings at Meadowhall just in time for everyone completing their festive shopping.
“These new arrivals build on the momentum of a huge range of openings at the centre so far this year and demonstrate our commitment to offering visitors the best possible experience.
“We’re looking forward to welcoming all the stores to Meadowhall over the coming month.”
Check out our gallery of pictures showing what’s in store for the megamall.