Meadowhall: Shopping centre voted top for Christmas shopping stress

Meadowhall has been crowned the most stressful place in the UK for Christmas shopping.

The study, which claims to have analysed more than 25,000 reviews across 30 UK shopping centres, ranked Meadowhall top for Christmas shopping stress. Visitors vented their frustrations with words like “busy,” “hectic,” and “packed” appearing repeatedly in online reviews.

The research, for UK Saunas, found 33.6 per cent of customer reviews referenced stress-inducing experiences.

The megamall, which has 300 stores, sees 30 million visitors annually, with numbers spiking during the festive season. Traffic jams on roads around the centre are also a feature of some festive shops.

Brian Clarke, of UK Saunas, shared tips for a smoother shopping experience including: avoid peak times, make a shopping list and stick to it, take a break and stretch before and after.

Despite the gripes, Meadowhall has been enduringly popular with shoppers for more than three decades. Its range of shops and eateries is unmatched in Yorkshire. It is also a major employer and one of the largest contributors of business rates to Sheffield City Council.