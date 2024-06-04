Meadowhall is set to unveil several new shops over coming months but until then here’s an exclusive update from The Star.
We have an expected opening date for a new Frasers department store and Sports Direct in The Avenue, and Kiko makeup and Rituals cosmetics shops. There is sad news to announce after a major name closed its doors.
And in a first for the megamall, an electric car showroom is set to open next month. Read on for all the news.
1. New shops at Meadowhall
New shops prepare to open at Meadowhall and delighted shoppers at the new Zara. Photo: david walsh
2. New shops at Meadowhall
Builders are beavering away in the former Debenhams at the end of The Avenue - formerly Park Lane - creating a Frasers department store (downstairs) and Sports Direct on the first floor. The double launch is set to be before the end of October, the beginning of peak season, according to Meadowhall director Darren Pearce. Photo: david walsh
3. New shops at Meadowhall
In an unusual move, electric vehicle firm Polestar is set to open Meadowhall’s first ever car showroom on June 14. Based on the upper floor of The Avenue, shoppers will be able to buy a motor at the same time as clothing, shoes and homewares from neighbouring shops such as Sweaty Betty, Jasmine Tree and Carvela. Prices start at £45,000. Photo: david walsh
4. New shops at Meadowhall
The Avenue, formerly Park Lane, has fewer empty units than in recent times. But the closure of Nespresso recently was a blow. Other vacancies include Neal’s Yard Remedies, Makers Store and the giant former Top Shop. Photo: david walsh