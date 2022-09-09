Matlock Bath Illuminations opening weekend cancelled following Queen’s death
The opening weekend of Matlock Bath Illuminations has been cancelled following the death of Queen Elizabeth II.
Derbyshire Dales District Council said the decision was taken “ln-line with national protocol in regard to events immediately following the death of a monarch”.
The annual event was set to open on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, however the council says anyone who has pre-booked will get a full refund.
A spokesman said: “We are appealing to accommodation providers to show understanding in these exceptional circumstances when talking to visitors who have booked rooms locally to attend the event.”
The council says a decision will be taken early next week on the planned second weekend of the Illuminations - on 17 and 18 September.
However for the time being advance bookings for that weekend have been suspended.
People who have booked for the opening weekend don't need to contact the council - refunds will be made automatically by Ticket Source but may take up to 14 days.
The spokesman added: “The district council apologises not only to those who had pre-booked for this weekend and local tradespeople but also to the scores of stewards, stall holders, council staff, electricians and boat builders involved in one of the region's most popular autumn events.”