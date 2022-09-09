Matlock Bath Illuminations opening weekend cancelled following Queen’s death

Derbyshire Dales District Council said the decision was taken “ln-line with national protocol in regard to events immediately following the death of a monarch”.

The annual event was set to open on Saturday and Sunday this weekend, however the council says anyone who has pre-booked will get a full refund.

A spokesman said: “We are appealing to accommodation providers to show understanding in these exceptional circumstances when talking to visitors who have booked rooms locally to attend the event.”

The council says a decision will be taken early next week on the planned second weekend of the Illuminations - on 17 and 18 September.

However for the time being advance bookings for that weekend have been suspended.

People who have booked for the opening weekend don't need to contact the council - refunds will be made automatically by Ticket Source but may take up to 14 days.