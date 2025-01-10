M1 Services: Launch of £40m Welcome Break near Meadowhall delayed at last minute
The motorway service station at Junction 33 was due to open today (Friday, January 10). But a spokesperson for the company said it had been pushed back. No explanation was given.
The company is also planning an official opening event on January 25, featuring live music, giveaways and entertainment.
The site, which straddles the Catcliffe roundabout at Rotherham, is set to employ 230 workers at shops and cafes including Starbucks, KFC, Pret, Waitrose, WHSmith, Burger King and Chopstix.
The unusual layout will see cars enter from the Rotherham side of the roundabout before going under the M1 to the main services area on the Sheffield side.
An exit road joins the Parkway on the approach to the roundabout, which has been widened to three lanes. It will be Welcome Break’s 60th site in the UK.