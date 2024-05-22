Look inside: Chesterfield’s beautiful Ingmans quality clothing, shoes and cobblers as business struggles to stay afloat

Ingmans was opened by cobbler of 30 years Andy Ingman in 2018, providing the highest quality shoe repairs for customers as far away as America.

The beautiful two-storey store, on Burlington Street, is the fruition of Andy’s dream to have his own store in his hometown of Chesterfield.

Despite its “second-to-none” customer service and unique offering, the business sais footfall was dwindling as shoppers are tempted away from the town centre by retail parks with free parking.

Villa Webster, a PA at Ingmans, says the six-year-old business made just £68 on Monday last week.

She told Derbyshire Times how the indie retailer, was now battling the recession after weathering the pandemic, may require “divine intervention” to keep going.

