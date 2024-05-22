Look inside: Chesterfield’s beautiful Ingmans quality clothing, shoes and cobblers as business struggles to stay afloat

By Ben McVay
Published 22nd May 2024, 14:06 BST
The images below were taken by Derbyshire Times during a visit to Ingmans – an independent cobbler and supplier of quality clothing, shoes and leather goods.

Ingmans was opened by cobbler of 30 years Andy Ingman in 2018, providing the highest quality shoe repairs for customers as far away as America.

The beautiful two-storey store, on Burlington Street, is the fruition of Andy’s dream to have his own store in his hometown of Chesterfield.

Despite its “second-to-none” customer service and unique offering, the business sais footfall was dwindling as shoppers are tempted away from the town centre by retail parks with free parking.

Villa Webster, a PA at Ingmans, says the six-year-old business made just £68 on Monday last week.

She told Derbyshire Times how the indie retailer, was now battling the recession after weathering the pandemic, may require “divine intervention” to keep going.

Chesterfield’s beautiful quality clothing, shoes and cobbler store

1. Ingmans

Chesterfield’s beautiful quality clothing, shoes and cobbler store Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Sumner Ingman and Andrew Ingma with senior shoe craftsman Darren Twigg

2. Ingmans cobblers team

Sumner Ingman and Andrew Ingma with senior shoe craftsman Darren Twigg Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Sumner Ingman and Andrew Ingman in front of the workshop

3. Family cobblers

Sumner Ingman and Andrew Ingman in front of the workshop Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Sumner Ingman at work on a show repair machine

4. The workshop

Sumner Ingman at work on a show repair machine Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page