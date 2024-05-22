Ingmans was opened by cobbler of 30 years Andy Ingman in 2018, providing the highest quality shoe repairs for customers as far away as America.

The beautiful two-storey store, on Burlington Street, is the fruition of Andy’s dream to have his own store in his hometown of Chesterfield.

Here we have a look inside the store...

Ingmans Chesterfield's beautiful quality clothing, shoes and cobbler store

Ingmans cobblers team Sumner Ingman and Andrew Ingma with senior shoe craftsman Darren Twigg

Family cobblers Sumner Ingman and Andrew Ingman in front of the workshop