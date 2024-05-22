Ingmans was opened by cobbler of 30 years Andy Ingman in 2018, providing the highest quality shoe repairs for customers as far away as America.
The beautiful two-storey store, on Burlington Street, is the fruition of Andy’s dream to have his own store in his hometown of Chesterfield.
Here we have a look inside the store...
1. Ingmans
Chesterfield’s beautiful quality clothing, shoes and cobbler store Photo: Brian Eyre
2. Ingmans cobblers team
Sumner Ingman and Andrew Ingma with senior shoe craftsman Darren Twigg Photo: Brian Eyre
3. Family cobblers
Sumner Ingman and Andrew Ingman in front of the workshop Photo: Brian Eyre
4. The workshop
Sumner Ingman at work on a show repair machine Photo: Brian Eyre