An application has been submitted to North East Derbyshire Council, the local planning authority, seeking permission to demolish the existing 500 sq metres showroom at Woodleigh Motor Sales and replace it with a “Co-op local food store” and associated infrastructure – creating about 20 jobs.

A design and access statement accompanying Central England Co-operative’s application for the site on North Wingfield Road says: “The existing, tired, single-storey garage building, which has had a number of extensions made to it previously, will be taken down and replaced with a new retail building over the existing buildings.”

It says existing hardstanding will be resurfaced to create a 20-space car park for shoppers, split between the front and rear of the store, alongside provision for two cycles.

The planning application says that the scheme is for a store measuring 396 sq metres, with a net sales floor space of 280 sq metres,

It says it would create 10 full-time and 10 part-time jobs, with suggested opening hours of 6am to 11pm each day.

Community food store

One of Central England Co-op's new stores which opened in Leicestershire last year. A spokesman said it "is indicative of the sort of shape and size of the planned new store but the Grassmoor store would have its own individual look and feel".

A spokesman for Central England Co-op said: “Our proposals for a new community food store in North Wingfield Road, Grassmoor, would represent a major investment by the society and provide local employment as well as a valuable retail resource for the community.

“Our plans would see the creation of a modern, environmentally friendly food store that would complement the character and heritage of the area and offer features such self-scan checkouts, customer seating and ample car parking.

“We are currently liaising with planning experts and officers from the local authority at every stage of developing this project and will ensure we work together to provide a new store that would bring significant benefits to the local community, a convenient shopping experience and a fantastic range of products.”

A spokesman for Woodleigh Motor Sales said that it was only the showroom and part of its site affected and the company would continue to operate from the location.

The Woodleigh Car Sales showroom is earmarked for demolition, although the business will remain on the site.

A decision on the application is expected from the council by the end of June.

