Three UK apologised after an outage disrupted its network 🚨

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Three was hit by a major service outage in the UK.

Users were unable to make or receive phone calls.

But have the problems continued for a second day?

A major UK phone network has been hit by an outage affecting its services this week. Three UK customers were left unable to make or receive calls due to an ‘issue’.

Problems began to be reported on the website Downdetector around 8am yesterday (June 25). The provider acknowledged the issue with a post on social media writing: “We're aware of an issue affecting voice services and are working hard to fix it.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three added: “Data services are working normally. Please accept our apologies for any inconvenience caused.”

But if you are a Three customer you might be wondering if it has been resolved yet? Here’s all you need to know:

Is Three Network still down in the UK?

The 10 worst signal dead spots where you will get poor phone signal in the UK | tete_escape - stock.adobe.com

As previously mentioned, Downdetector users started to report problems with the network at approximately 8am yesterday. It peaked around 9.30am, but users continued to log issues throughout the rest of the day.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Three, in a post on X (formerly Twitter), posted an update on social media around 10pm last night. The official account wrote: “Following an issue earlier today, Voice and SMS services are now returning to near-normal levels.

“Data services continue to work normally and we're monitoring the network closely. We understand how disruptive this has been and sincerely apologise for today’s inconvenience.”

However, users on Downdetector have continued to report issues for a second day. Hundreds of reports were logged on the website around 7am today (June 26).

One user wrote: “Day 2 of not being able to make or receive calls! Anyone else?” They added that they were experiencing issues in Kent.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at www.yourworld.net/submit . It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.