In pictures: first look at new clothing, gift and homeware shop on Derbyshire high street

Spring has brought green shoots to Ripley high street with the arrival of a new shop stocking a carefully selected range of items for all sorts of customers.
By Ed Dingwall
Published 30th Apr 2024, 14:27 BST

This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

Alison & Wood opened on Church Street on Tuesday, April 16, as an expansion of Treasured Memories, which was established in Alfreton in 2017.

Owner Alison Taboada said: “We’re going to be selling clothes, toys and games, cakeware, plants, cards, gifts – a bit of everything really, like an Aladdin’s cave.”

The shop is a family-run venture, with Alison working alongside her son, Michael

Its name is a nod to the premises’ previous occupant, boutique department store Depledge & Wood, which will be reopening just down the road on Oxford Street in early May.

A spokesperson for that business said: “We’d like to wish Alison and Michael all of the best. We hope that you’ll all pay them a visit, support them and give them a warm welcome to Ripley. Shopping local helps to build a better town.”

Alison & Wood is open six days a week, 10am to 4pm, and is closed on Mondays. For more information, the business can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

Owners Alison Taboada and Michael Lewis.

1. Alison & Wood, Ripley

Owners Alison Taboada and Michael Lewis. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The plan selection has brought a dash of colour to Church Street.

2. Alison & Wood, Ripley

The plan selection has brought a dash of colour to Church Street. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
The shop sells women's clothing from brands such as Hatley.

3. Alison & Wood, Ripley

The shop sells women's clothing from brands such as Hatley. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
There is a selection of toys and gifts perfect for children.

4. Alison & Wood, Ripley

There is a selection of toys and gifts perfect for children. Photo: Brian Eyre

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
Related topics:RipleySpringDerbyshire

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.