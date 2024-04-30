Alison & Wood opened on Church Street on Tuesday, April 16, as an expansion of Treasured Memories, which was established in Alfreton in 2017.

Owner Alison Taboada said: “We’re going to be selling clothes, toys and games, cakeware, plants, cards, gifts – a bit of everything really, like an Aladdin’s cave.”

The shop is a family-run venture, with Alison working alongside her son, Michael

Its name is a nod to the premises’ previous occupant, boutique department store Depledge & Wood, which will be reopening just down the road on Oxford Street in early May.

A spokesperson for that business said: “We’d like to wish Alison and Michael all of the best. We hope that you’ll all pay them a visit, support them and give them a warm welcome to Ripley. Shopping local helps to build a better town.”

Alison & Wood is open six days a week, 10am to 4pm, and is closed on Mondays. For more information, the business can be found on Instagram and Facebook.

1 . Alison & Wood, Ripley Owners Alison Taboada and Michael Lewis. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Alison & Wood, Ripley The plan selection has brought a dash of colour to Church Street. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . Alison & Wood, Ripley The shop sells women's clothing from brands such as Hatley. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Alison & Wood, Ripley There is a selection of toys and gifts perfect for children. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales