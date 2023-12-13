In pictures: first look at new Chesterfield specialist spirits and beers shop

If you are planning to stock up on booze for the festive season or seeking something special for the discerning drinker in your life a new shop in Chesterfield might be able to fulfil your every wish from its stock of more than 1,000 spirits and beers.

Street Spirit, which previously operated as Ginspired at Chesterfield’s Market Hall, is the new name for its expanded premises at Vicar Lane Shopping Centre, on 10 Steeplegate next to Vintage Tea Rooms.

The store celebrated its opening last week with a complimentary rum, gin and tequila tasting event which saw over 300 visitors stopping by for a tipple.

Business owner Matt Darken said: “The impact of moving my business to Vicar Lane has been hugely positive, with a large increase in visitors to the shop and great interest in the products we offer, we’re on course for a record Christmas.

“I hope Street Spirit compliments the other high quality independent business we have here, it’s clearly an attractive area for shoppers from Chesterfield and further afield. The move here has been smooth and I’ve had great backing from the staff, management and support team at Vicar Lane.”

The shop’s range encompasses gin, whisky, rum, craft beer, real ale, cider and many other adventurous alcohols, including a significant number produced in and around Derbyshire.

One of those, Forest Distillery near Buxton, will be hosting an in-store gin and whisky tasting session with mince pies at Street Spirit on Thursday, December 14, 1-4pm.

On Friday, December 15, distributor Mavericks Drinks will be following suit, 1-4pm.

Shaun Brown, centre manager at Vicar Lane, said: “We’re thrilled to be able to support yet another local business in the heart of Chesterfield.

“This is the perfect place for shoppers to get Christmas gifts for loved ones and we hope everyone enjoys browsing the fantastic range of products in store.”

Street Spirit is open Monday to Saturday, 10am to 5pm, and Sundays, 11am to 4pm.

For more information, follow the business on Instagram or Facebook, or email [email protected].

1 . First look - Street Spirit shop at Vicar Lane, Chesterfield - Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . First look - Street Spirit shop at Vicar Lane, Chesterfield - Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . First look - Street Spirit shop at Vicar Lane, Chesterfield Miniatures could make fabulous stocking fillers. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . First look - Street Spirit shop at Vicar Lane, Chesterfield The extensive beer selection is perfect for the craft flavour enthusiast. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales