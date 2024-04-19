In pictures: Derbyshire holiday homes hailed by guests in national awards

The owners of The Farmhouse at Mill Farm, Bear Cottage, and Rose Cottagewere named winners in Sykes Holiday Cottages’ Sykes Stars programme.
From a converted cow shed in Heage to an 18th century cottage in Matlock and an endearing farmhouse in the hamlet of Milton, these holiday lets have been selected as some of the best across the country.
The Sykes Stars programme aims to recognise holiday homeowners from across the UK that have achieved perfect feedback scores from guests consistently in the last year.
2. Rose Cottage
The 18th century Matlock property was bought through auction by Emma Brooks in 2017. After leaving her job in accounts and giving the property a full makeover, Emma first welcomed guests in October of that same year. Photo: Sykes Holiday Cottages
3. Rose Cottage - living room
Owner Emma Brooks has been commended for her attention to detail and flair as a host, with Rose Cottage’s underfloor heating and fire starter kits also much appreciated. Photo: Sykes Holiday Cottages
4. Rose Cottage - kitchen
Award winner and owner Emma said: “Because holidays are so special, I work hard to make sure all my guests have a wonderful time – from decorating for birthdays to offering welcome packs. Holiday letting is a lot of work but I love it and I am really honoured to have been named a Sykes Star.” Photo: Sykes Holiday Cottages