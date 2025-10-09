The Coach and Horses is next door to Sheffield FC stadium in Dronfield, and will only open on matchdays. Photo: Google

The owners of a pub close to the home of iconic Sheffield FC’s football ground have announced massive changes, which will transform its opening hours.

The Coach and Horses, in Dronfield, is owned by the famous football club, which is the oldest in the world, but the venue has been run in recent years by Thornbridge Brewery.

But after this Saturday, the football club is taking the pub over itself - and it will mean that the Sheffield Road boozer is open only on matchdays.

There had been rumours locally that the pub was closing, after it had been posted that the venue was set to hold its last quiz night this week.

But Sheffield FC chief executive Rob Hand has now confirmed to The Star that the venue is being taken over by the football club.

He said: “We have taken back the lease from immediate effect. As of this week, Sheffield FC will be running the Coach and Horses.

“At this stage, it will opening on matchdays, and for special events. We will be looking at how we move things forwards in terms of longer terms plans.

“We are quite excited about having control of the pub on matchdays.”

He said they expected to open on matchdays from 12noon until 8pm for its 3pm kick offs, and 5pm until 11pm for midweek evening matches.

It is understood that the venue’s busiest days are those on which Sheffield FC play their home games, with their stadium, which holds around 2,000 spectators, located right next door to the pub.

Mr Hand said there would be something put in place to show the venue’s affiliation to the club, but it was not yet confirmed how this would be done.

And there there would be a varied selection of beers, but he hoped to continue the relationship with Thornbridge by serving some of their range.

The pub will open for the first time under the new system for the match against Bottesford Town, in the Northern Counties East League Premier Division, on Saturday, October 25