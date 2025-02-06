The retailer is closing more stores - these locations are next on the chopping block 🏚️

Homebase has announced 33 more store closures, bringing the total to 52 since November 2024

The closures follow 13 branches shutting in January, including locations in London and Bradford

Affected employees have been given at least two weeks' notice regarding redundancy

The closures are part of Homebase's administration process after entering financial difficulties

CDS Superstores acquired up to 70 Homebase branches, now operating as Wilko, The Range, and Homebase

A recent update on the administration process of a major DIY and home improvement retailer has confirmed which branches are set to close next.

When Homebase entered administration in November 2024, hundreds of its stores across the UK faced potential closure, with 74 stores listed for sale.

Now, administrators Teneo have announced 33 locations, including stores in Sudbury, Cannock, and Chester, will be closing within the next few weeks.

It follows the closure of 13 Homebase branches in January, including locations in London, Coventry, and Bradford.

Homebase have confirmed that all impacted employees have been provided with at least two weeks' notice regarding their redundancy date.

With 33 more stores set to close in February, the total number of Homebase closures rises to 52, after six branches shut down before the end of 2024.

The full list of Homebase stores closing in February:

Abington

Alnwick

Antrim

Barnstaple

Basildon Vange

Belfast

Branksome

Cannock

Chester

Chichester Discovery Park

Craigavon

Daventry

Derby Kingsway

Folkestone

Galwally

Gateshead

Glenrothes

Harlow

Herne Bay

Hove

Inverurie

Ledbury

Lewes

Luton

Newcastle Under Lyme

Norwich Hall Road

Norwich Sprowston

Nottingham Arnold

Saffron Walden

Selly Oak

Sleaford

Sudbury

Waltham Cross

Homebase entered administration in November, with up to 70 of its struggling locations acquired by CDS Superstores, now operating as Wilko, The Range, and Homebase.

