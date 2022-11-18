First look: Inside Peak District pub after luxurious £1 million refurbishment
These photos were taken during a Derbyshire Times tour of Rowley’s Grouse & Claret – which shut in October to undergo a revamp costing nearly £1 million.
The transformation comes with a new colour palette, alongside wall panelling and bespoke tiling.
While a new homely snug section has been added to the bar featuring cosy Chesterfield seating.
For those staying the night, the pub’s eight double guest bedrooms feature an en-suite bathroom and free Wi-Fi.
Each has a king-sized bed and blackout curtains.
The pub serves a menu of British pub classics alongside items with a modern twist – such as home-made chicken and chorizo kebab, oven-baked garlic flatbread, antipasti boards, and soy glazed salmon.
Drinks available include a variety of cocktails, a premium lager range and a large selection of gin and tonic.
The outdoor seating area and airy conservatory allow guests to drink or dine alfresco, whilst the spacious and modern interior offers a relaxed dining experience.
Visit the Grouse & Claret website HERE.