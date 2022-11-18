These photos were taken during a Derbyshire Times tour of Rowley’s Grouse & Claret – which shut in October to undergo a revamp costing nearly £1 million.

The transformation comes with a new colour palette, alongside wall panelling and bespoke tiling.

While a new homely snug section has been added to the bar featuring cosy Chesterfield seating.

For those staying the night, the pub’s eight double guest bedrooms feature an en-suite bathroom and free Wi-Fi.

Each has a king-sized bed and blackout curtains.

The pub serves a menu of British pub classics alongside items with a modern twist – such as home-made chicken and chorizo kebab, oven-baked garlic flatbread, antipasti boards, and soy glazed salmon.

Drinks available include a variety of cocktails, a premium lager range and a large selection of gin and tonic.

The outdoor seating area and airy conservatory allow guests to drink or dine alfresco, whilst the spacious and modern interior offers a relaxed dining experience.

Visit the Grouse & Claret website HERE.

1. First look Inside Peak District pub after luxurious £1 million refurbishment Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2. First look - Rowsley's Grouse and Claret General manager Jon Burns Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3. First look - Rowley's Grouse and Claret Dining area Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4. First look - Rowley's Grouse and Claret Dining with relaxed seating Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales