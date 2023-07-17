A beauty salon owner is looking forward to growing her business after relocating to bigger premises in Chesterfield.

Alison Christian is working with four others in Boujee Beauty & Co Ltd at Portland House, Station Road, Whittington Moor.

She relocated from the town centre, along with makeup artist and beauty therapist Sarah Button of Button’s Beauty, nail technician Chloe Twigg and lash technician Lucy Knowles. The newest arrival to the team is Jodie Preece who does laser hair removal and skin rejuvenation.

Sarah, Chloe and Lucy worked alongside Alison in Pretty Frills Lashes and Beauty, the premises on Cavendish Street that Alison opened in September 2021.

She said: "I wanted to change the name from Pretty Frills Lashes and Beauty because we're not just the lashes side. I wanted to bring more of a collective to the name – it’s not just me, it’s the girls as well.”

Alison, who started off specialising in lash extensions and brow waxing three years ago, has since expanded her skills to semi-permanent makeup, brow tattooing and anti-wrinkle treatment.

She said: "We offer a lot of beauty treatments under one roof and we’re reasonably priced.

"The new place is so much better – it’s got a lot more space and all our clients say they love it. There are a lot of salons along that stretch of Whittington Moor – it’s busier than where we were before. We have so much opportunity to build there. I would like to have a few more team members and expand on our treatments.”

Alison set up her business at home in 2020, operating from a living room at Salisbury Avenue, Chesterfield, where she lives with partner Tim Grant, a painter and decorator, their daughter Mia, 4 and son Reo, 7, and Tim’s children Ella, 12, and Josh, 17, from a previous relationship.

Three months after Alison launched her enterprise, the Covid pandemic struck forcing the cancellation of all face to face consultations.

When restrictions lifted, Alison resumed business in a cabin in her garden where she worked with her good friend Sarah Button. Five months later she relocated to Cavendish Street.

Her first month in the new premises at Portland House wasn’t without a hiccup. Within three weeks of opening, Alison was in hospital having emergency surgery on her gall bladder. She said: “I'd been having pains for a few years that would come and go and I didn’t get it checked out. I was partway through doing my Botox training course and the pain came through – it was worse than ever. It turns out that after ignoring it for many years, my gall bladder had become highly infected. I had to have two weeks off work.”

To find out more about Boujee Beauty & Co Ltd, email: [email protected], call 07891020039 or visit the social media pages on Facebook and Instagram.

1 . Welcoming sign Boujee Beauty & Co Ltd is at Portland House, Station Road, Whittington Moor, Chesterfield. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

2 . Meet the team Jodie Preece of Jodie Marie Laser, Sarah Button of Buttons Beauty MVA, Alison Christian of Boujee Beauty & Co Ltd and Lucy Knowles of Lashes by Lucy. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

3 . In the pink The main salon where customers receive beauty treatments. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

4 . Looking good A range of treatments are offered under one roof including semi-permanent make-up and brow tattooing. Photo: Brian Eyre Photo Sales

Next Page Page 1 of 2