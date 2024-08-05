This article contains affiliate links. We may earn a small commission on items purchased through this article, but that does not affect our editorial judgement.

We've got all the info on the game's new features, release date

The latest instalment in EA's football simulation series, formerly known as FIFA, is set to release in September

The new ‘Rush’ mode replaces VOLTA with a 5v5 experience, featuring rush kickoffs and Blue Cards

FC IQ brings improved strategic control and realistic team movement, influenced by a new AI model using real-world data

Other new features include Women's Football in Career Mode and a machine learning system for more accurate player faces

The game will be available on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC

We've provided details on the best pre-order prices across the different platforms

The gaming world is eagerly awaiting the latest instalment of EA’s beloved football simulation series.

And EA Sports FC 25 - the latest game in the franchise formerly known under the iconic FIFA banner - promises to once again redefine the virtual pitch with new features and enhancements.

Of course, EA had to drop the 'FIFA' title in 2024 after a breakdown in negotiations over the financial terms and the scope of the licensing agreement.

FIFA, the global governing body of football, reportedly demanded a significant increase in licensing fees, seeking more than double the previous amount to continue the partnership. EA, on the other hand, felt that this price hike was not justified.

EA also wanted greater creative freedom and the ability to expand the game's scope beyond traditional football simulation, including exploring more innovative gameplay modes... we may be starting to see the fruits of this with this year’s edition.

(Image: EA Sports) | EA Sports

In this article, we’ll delve into what EA Sports FC 25 brings to the table - from gameplay innovations to enhanced realism - and clue you in on the anticipated release date.

We’ll also guide you on where to score the best deals and pre-order offers, ensuring you're ready to hit the field as soon as the game drops.

What’s new in EA Sports FC 25?

EA Sports FC 25 is packed with new features, with the standout addition being "Rush." This mode replaces the VOLTA game mode from previous years, transforming it into a 5v5 experience with unique elements like rush kickoffs and Blue Cards.

EA describes Rush as “an all-new 5v5 experience that harnesses the same gameplay controls and true-to-football mechanics of 11v11.

“Available across Football Ultimate Team, Clubs and Kick-Off, Rush is tailor-made to play with your friends as it allows groups of four to team up and take to the pitch together, with an AI-controlled goalkeeper.”

At the start of every Rush match, two ball launchers are placed at opposite ends of the halfway line. One of these launchers will randomly propel the ball with different power and height, and players will have to race towards it as they compete for the first possession.

Red cards are replaced by blue cards in the mode - players who commit serious fouls or deny goal-scoring opportunities receive a blue card and are sidelined for 1 minute.

The timer for the blue card pauses during out-of-play moments and decreases by 15 seconds for each goal a player’s team concedes. If the timer exceeds the remaining match time, it carries over into extra time.

Players can return to the field once the timer ends, but each team must have at least two outfield players on the pitch at all times - if a team receives a third blue card while two players are already sidelined, they forfeit the match.

Other new features include "FC IQ," an overhaul of the game's tactical foundations, Live Start Points that let you begin your season at any time based on real-life league standings, the inclusion of Women's Football in Career Mode, and more.

There are also smaller updates to get excited about, such as a machine learning system for generating more accurate faces for lower-league players, new POV cameras during cutscenes, and the ability to celebrate with your team's mascot when you score a goal.

EA has provided a deep dive into all of EA Sports FC 25’s new features and gameplay changes on its website.

When is EA Sports FC 25 released?

EA Sports FC 25 will be released on Friday 27 September. Those who pre-order the ‘Ultimate’ edition of the game will receive early access, meaning they will be able to play EA Sports FC 25 a whole week earlier, from 20 September.

It will be coming to all major gaming platforms, including last generation consoles. That means it will be available on: PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, Nintendo Switch, and PC.

Note that the “last gen” version of the game (on Xbox One, PS4 and Nintendo Switch) won’t come with all the graphical bells and whistles, and likely won’t feature all of the technical gameplay innovations and tech.

Where can I pre-order EA Sports FC 25?

For more information on the various perks and bonuses you get with pre-ordering the Ultimate Edition of EA Sports FC 25, head to EA’s website.

Are you as excited for EA Sports FC 25 as we are? Share your thoughts on the new features, gameplay innovations, and which platform you'll be playing on in the comments section.