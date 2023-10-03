Derbyshire family homeware shop closes down after 55 years on high street
Ken’s Mini-Market, better known as Top Ken’s, opened on Wirksworth Market Place in 1968 as Ray’s Mini-market, a joint venture between Ken Stone and his brother-in-law Ray Cockayne, and closed on Friday, September 29.
In its heyday, queues stretched out of the door and the shop survived many ups, downs and once became the subject of a 20-minute comedy routine by Dara Ó Briain.
Robert Stone, Ken’s son and co-owner of Ken’s Megastore on St John Street, said: “During Covid, people got so used to online shopping for hardware and homeware. They got out of the high street habit and never came back. It’s like Wacky Races in Wirksworth now with all the Amazon delivery vans.
“There has been some online speculation that both Ken’s are closing but that couldn’t be further from the truth. The megastore is still rocking and rolling and we’ll be stocking some of the more popular items from Top Ken’s.”
The mini-market premises began to specialise in homewares in the late 1980s after the family took over the former Bagnall’s supermarket and moved the grocery stock there to create the megastore. Following Ken’s retirement in 1992, the day-to-day running of Top Ken’s passed to Robert’s brother Philip and his wife Jackie.
Robert said: “It is sad to see it go but times are changing and the business is a totally different entity now. Back in the 1970s and ‘80s, there were four butchers in the town but this was the main grocery supply shop. It was unbelievably busy, the footfall was tremendous. Everybody relied on Top Ken’s for their weekly shop.
“Me, Philip and our sister Jane have worked in the business since we were small. None of us ever had a proper job. We would like to thank customers for all their support over the years. Philip will still be helping out in the supermarket, but otherwise I think he and Jackie will be following Derby County around the country.”
The Top Ken’s premises was leased by the business and the landlord has already found a new retailer to move in soon.