Derbyshire coffee shop reopens with fresh new look after long-awaited revamp

Costa Coffee, on Crown Square, in Matlock, was closed for eight days at the start of July to allow contractors to sweep in and give it a makeover.

Store manager Nathan Beresford, who has been in charge for the past seven years, said: “We have been open since 2009 and waiting patiently for our refurb which was due before Covid hit in 2019 and then unfortunately put on hold.

“We now have a fully refurbished store with a fresh new look.”

Mayor Paul Cruise with store manager Nathan Beresford and Costa staff.

Mayor of Matlock Paul Cruise performed the ceremonial honours for the official reopening on Tuesday, July 12.

He said: “It’s looking really smart and it’s great to see investment going into Matlock’s high street and to meet Nathan and his enthusiastic team. I wish them all the best with the relaunch.”

The refurbishment is the latest stage in getting back to ‘business as usual’ for the staff, as they look to reignite some of the more social functions of the shop.

Nathan, also an on-call firefighter for the Matlock station, said: “We might not be an independent business but we employ local people and we really care for our community.

The store has been given a total overhaul.

“Our store is a real hub for locals, we have many regulars who visit daily some even two or three times a day.

“We host a ‘cuppa with a copper’ with the safer neighbourhood team from Matlock police station, and we also have the knit-and-natter club which we are hoping to get back up and running soon.”