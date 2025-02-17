Derbyshire beauty business welcomes MP's visit to new global distribution centre

Weleda, which established its British arm in 1925, opened the new office and warehouse premises at Etiquette Park in Ilkeston last year, in the first phase of a development which will also eventually include a manufacturing plant.

The second phase is now under way, and so managing director Jayn Sterland invited Erewash Labour MP Adam Thompson, elected in 2024, to see the progress for himself and learn all about the company’s importance to the local economy.

Jayn said: “It was good to meet our new MP and introduce him to Weleda, perhaps one of the most unique companies in his constituency.

“We enjoyed showing him the differing aspects of the business, from our lifestyle shop on the Heanor Road and our pharmaceutical manufacturing site, to our brand-new warehouse and customer care centre at Etiquette Park where we will be re-homing our production unit later this summer.

“We enjoyed sharing the news of our centenary year, and we look forward to welcoming Adam back to Weleda over the summer when we will be celebrating 100 years in the UK.”

The warehouse building has capacity to store over 4.75million stock items and handle over 75,000 dispatches a year to UK consumers and partner companies around the world.

Remarkably, several of Weleda’s original products from the 1920s are still going strong today and sold in health and beauty retailers all over the country, including its well-known moisturiser Skin Food from 1926 and the Revitalising Hair Lotion with Rosemary from 1921.

As well as its shop, offices and manufacturing sites around Ilkeston, Weleda also manages 13 acres of medicinal gardens at Shipley, where it grows herbs biodynamically for over 60 different plant tinctures each year to go into its wellbeing range.

The plants are transported just a few minutes down the road for production whilst at their freshest.

Bosses hope that the new manufacturing facility and increased distribution capacity will bring fresh growth to the company – which is certified as a B Corp Business and Living Wage Employer – aided by the improved efficiency of new working environments for staff.

Mr Thompson said: “I very much enjoyed my visit to Weleda, which provides good, local jobs at their base in Ilkeston. It’s particularly exciting that Weleda are looking to expand with their new logistics centre at Etiquette Park, and I hope Erewash remains a good place for them to work and do business for many years to come.”

1 . Weleda's new home Erewash MP Adam Thompson, centre, with Weleda's managing director Jayn Sterland and head of manufacturing Robert Ford, inside the company's huge new Ilkeston warehouse. (Photo: Contributed) Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

2 . Weleda's new home The building opened last year also houses new office space which Weleda say will offer an improved working environment for staff. (Photo: Contributed) Photo: Contributed Photo Sales

3 . Weleda's new home The Etiquette Park development, off Manners Avenue in west Ilkeston, will also include a new production plant due to open later this year. (Photo: Contributed) Photo: Contributed Photo Sales