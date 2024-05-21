Crystal Peaks: B&M coming to shopping centre in site of former Wilko store
Discount retailer B&M will move into the large Crystal Peaks shopping unit left vacant after the collapse of Wilko, the shopping centre has confirmed. Wilko went into administration in August 2023.
Lee Greenwood, Crystal Peaks centre manager, said: “We are delighted that such an important and popular high street brand as B&M is coming to the heart of Crystal Peaks.
“B&M is just one more name to add to the list of major brands that call Crystal Peaks their home.”
B&M are set to undertake a complete refit and refurbishment of the 27,500 sq ft retail space. The company has more than 700 stores across the UK and employ more than 35,000 staff.
Crystal Peaks confirmed the store is expected to open in the tail end of the summer, though no exact date has been provided as yet.
Mr Greenwood continued: “Look out over the coming weeks for news on further openings that will continue to enhance our reputation as a major South Yorkshire shopping destination.”