These are the latest prices at forecourts in and around Chesterfield.

The latest petrol prices in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – as drivers search for cheapest stations amid cost of living crisis

These are the latest petrol prices at forecourts across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire.

By Tom Hardwick
5 minutes ago

Drivers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire have faced a torrid twelves months – with fuel prices reaching record highs earlier this year.

Although prices have since decreased, the current cost of living crisis has left many motorists wanting to find the cheapest place to fill up their cars.

These are 15 petrol stations in and around Chesterfield, ranked by price – with figures taken from PetrolPrices.com.

1. Tesco Extra Whittington Moor

Unleaded: 159.9p Diesel: 179.9p (Prices from October 17)

Photo: Google

2. Sainsbury’s Chesterfield

Unleaded: 159.9p Diesel: 179.9p (Prices from October 13)

Photo: Google

3. Esso Newbold Road

Unleaded: 160.9p Diesel: 184.9p (Prices from October 12)

Photo: Google

4. Esso Sheffield Road

Unleaded: 161.9p Diesel: 185.9p (Prices from October 16)

Photo: Google

ChesterfieldDerbyshireDrivers
