Drivers across Chesterfield and Derbyshire have faced a torrid twelves months – with fuel prices reaching record highs earlier this year.

Although prices have since decreased, the current cost of living crisis has left many motorists wanting to find the cheapest place to fill up their cars.

These are 15 petrol stations in and around Chesterfield, ranked by price – with figures taken from PetrolPrices.com.

1. Tesco Extra Whittington Moor Unleaded: 159.9p Diesel: 179.9p (Prices from October 17)

2. Sainsbury's Chesterfield Unleaded: 159.9p Diesel: 179.9p (Prices from October 13)

3. Esso Newbold Road Unleaded: 160.9p Diesel: 184.9p (Prices from October 12)

4. Esso Sheffield Road Unleaded: 161.9p Diesel: 185.9p (Prices from October 16)