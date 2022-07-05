The latest petrol prices in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and where is cheapest to fill up

Drivers are paying more than ever to fuel their vehicles, with the cost of petrol and diesel skyrocketing in recent weeks.
These are the most recent prices shown on PetrolPrices.com, showing the cost of fuel at stations across the area – and which of these is the cheapest.
1. Esso Newbold Road
Unleaded: 185.9p
Diesel: 193.9p
(Prices from July 5)
Photo: Google
2. Shell Heath Road
Unleaded: 187.9p
Diesel: 197.9
(Prices from July 4)
Photo: Google
3. Texaco Walton
Unleaded: 191.9p
Diesel: 199.9p
(Prices from July 4)
Photo: Google
4. Jet Brimington
Unleaded: 192.9p
Diesel: 199.9p
(Prices from July 4)
Photo: Google