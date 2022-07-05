Drivers can find out which of Chesterfield’s petrol stations is the cheapest.

The latest petrol prices in Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – and where is cheapest to fill up

These are the most recent fuel prices across Chesterfield and north Derbyshire – as the cost of filling up continues to rise.

By Tom Hardwick
Tuesday, 5th July 2022, 2:43 pm

Drivers are paying more than ever to fuel their vehicles, with the cost of petrol and diesel skyrocketing in recent weeks.

These are the most recent prices shown on PetrolPrices.com, showing the cost of fuel at stations across the area – and which of these is the cheapest.

1. Esso Newbold Road

Unleaded: 185.9p Diesel: 193.9p (Prices from July 5)

2. Shell Heath Road

Unleaded: 187.9p Diesel: 197.9 (Prices from July 4)

3. Texaco Walton

Unleaded: 191.9p Diesel: 199.9p (Prices from July 4)

4. Jet Brimington

Unleaded: 192.9p Diesel: 199.9p (Prices from July 4)

