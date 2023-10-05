News you can trust since 1855
Classic Darmah Ducati motorcycle – owned by Derbyshire traffic cop for 40 years – to be auctioned

This classic 1980 Darmah Ducati motorcycle – owned by a Derbyshire traffic cop for 43 years – is up for auction.
By Ben McVay
Published 5th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST- 1 min read
Updated 5th Oct 2023, 12:30 BST
The bike – which includes original owner’s handbook, a service invoice from 2000 and an original 13,278 miles on the speedo – is listed to sell for between £10,000 and £12,000.

Fewer than 1,500 of the rare machines were made - with only about 100 sold in the UK.

It’s former owner, now retired after 25 years working in the Peak District – bought the bike new in 1980 for £2,500.

This 1980 Ducati Darmah SS is up for auction
Speaking about his pride and joy, the former officer describes it as “heaven”.

He said: “loved the bike – people would stop me to admire it. There was just something about that twin cylinder engine.

"It was very easy to maintain as long as you had the oil and filters changed regularly.”

The Darmah was introduced by Ducati in 1977 as a softer version of the 900SS.

Marketed as a sports tourer, it incorporated a dual seat and less fierce power delivery.

This unrestored and original example was registered new in the UK on August 1, 1980.

Unused for some years now, the engine turns over with compression but will need recommissioning before road use.

Mark Bryan, motorcycle manager at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire such an original example of Ducati's legendary Darmah SS.”

It will be auctioned on November 12 at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show.

For more information contact [email protected]

