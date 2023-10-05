Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The bike – which includes original owner’s handbook, a service invoice from 2000 and an original 13,278 miles on the speedo – is listed to sell for between £10,000 and £12,000.

Fewer than 1,500 of the rare machines were made - with only about 100 sold in the UK.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

It’s former owner, now retired after 25 years working in the Peak District – bought the bike new in 1980 for £2,500.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

This 1980 Ducati Darmah SS is up for auction

Speaking about his pride and joy, the former officer describes it as “heaven”.

He said: “loved the bike – people would stop me to admire it. There was just something about that twin cylinder engine.

"It was very easy to maintain as long as you had the oil and filters changed regularly.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The Darmah was introduced by Ducati in 1977 as a softer version of the 900SS.

Marketed as a sports tourer, it incorporated a dual seat and less fierce power delivery.

This unrestored and original example was registered new in the UK on August 1, 1980.

Unused for some years now, the engine turns over with compression but will need recommissioning before road use.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mark Bryan, motorcycle manager at Iconic Auctioneers, said: “This is a rare opportunity to acquire such an original example of Ducati's legendary Darmah SS.”

It will be auctioned on November 12 at the Lancaster Insurance Classic Motor Show.