Bakewell will welcome the return of its quintessential Christmas market on Saturday and Sunday, November 19-20, 9am to 5pm, with festive foods and wines from the Peak District, arts and crafts abs gifts for all the family.

The Whitworth Centre in Darley Dale will also be hosting its artisan fair, 10am to 4pm both days, and it it is the first of three weekends for the Mercatum Christmas Artisan Market at Haddon Hall.

Matlock Town Council is inviting residents to gather at the Park Head entrance to Hall Leys Park from 4pm on Friday, November 25, before the lights are switched on at 6pm.

Towns and villages across the Dales will be lighting up for Christmas over the coming weeks. (Photo: Phil Richards)

Mayor Paul Cruise said: “I hope as many people as possible come along, and that it will give everyone a boost and start to build the Christmas cheer. Everyone is welcome.”

The Derwent Valley Lions will be hosting the traditional Santa’s Grotto, while the Highfields School Parent, Teachers and Friends Association sell hot drinks and refreshments. From 5pm, there will be live music from Matlock Community Choir and Matlock Brass Band.All proceeds will go to the mayor’s charities: Highfields PTFA, the Friends of Hurst Farm, and Derby Mountain Rescue, whose chair Pat Parsons has been given the honour of switching the lights on.

In 2021, the town council appealed to the local community to help cover the cost of the Christmas displays and was delighted to receive support from the likes of Ashmere care homes, Matlock Athletic Club, Elliott Carpets, Gifts & Crafts and Twenty Ten.

With budgets ever-more squeezed, Councillor Cruise said: “We continue to seek sponsorship for the lights so please contact the town council to contribute.”

The event paves the way for the Victorian Matlock Christmas Market at Hall Leys Park the following weekend, December 2-4, featuring another appearance by Santa, a funfair, some 200 stalls, live music and a spectacular firework display on Sunday at 5.45pm.

Hathersage will switch on its lights with a lantern parade and village gala on Saturday, December 3, 3.30pm. And Cromford Mills will be hosting the first of three weekend markets, December 3-4, 10am to 4pm.

Wirksworth begins the season of goodwill with a peace ceremony in the Memorial Hall Gardens at 5.15pm on December 3, before switching on its lights with carols in the Market Place at 6pm.

Wirksworth Rotary Club oversaw arrangements for many years, but the task has passed on to the town council for 2022, with support from local traders.

Mayor Elisa McDonagh said “I am so pleased that the town council were able to step in to help. Please come and see the switch-on but also please do come and support the Sunday market which is being held to help cover the costs of the Christmas tree and lights.”

The market, in the Memorial Hall and Gardens, 10am to 3pm on December 4, will be stuffed with gifts, mulled wine, hot food, a Santa’s grotto and opportunities to support community projects and charities.

Looking further ahead, tickets are now on sale for Carols by Candlelight at the Whitworth on Thursday, December 22, 7pm.