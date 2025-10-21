Chesterfield’s Olympia House set to reopen – two years after Storm Babet floods

Chesterfield’s Olympia House is reopening two years after the devastating Storm Babet floods.

Now rebranded as an emporium, the staple vintage centre has been stripped back to brick and concrete in anticipation of future flooding events. Reopening on November 10 the centre has 40 traders so far and has rebranded from antiques to an emporium.

Items on sale range from vintage and new clothing to crafts and collectibles – but you may find newly-made chopping boards or repurposed trays, newly-made jewellery and homewares and vinyl records.

Owner Sofia Brown, 40, said: “Now we’re Olympia House Emporium. I always wanted to become an emporium because its a mixture of new and old, collectables, clothing, everything.

“It’s something that can appeal to every age group – we’ve got someone in here selling toys, our youngest trader is 12 and selling Pokemon cards. You could have vintage 90s consoles and Pokemon which is more modern. It’s an eclectic mix of everything to suit every age group and every price bracket – some things start at £1 and some things might be £300.”

Two years ago on October 20 at around 11am water began gushing into the antiques centre from the Rive Rother. By the time floodwater peaked the ground floor was under seven feet of water. The flood left Sofia with a bill of around £15,000 in terms of damages and lost stock.

Speaking about the reopening, Sofia said: “We’ve had a lot of hurdles along the way and I’m very anxious – excited in a way – but I’ll get all the questions again.

"The first few months after we flooded people would ask these questions and I would walk away – I just wanted to bury my head in the sand and hide.”

During the last two years Sofia has stripped all the plaster from its sodden walls before sealing the brick, screening and painting the floors. All of the interior partitions are movable and most of the new cabinets are metal, while the glass ones on are raised up on breeze blocks and the building now has a nice, minimal, exterior white paint job.

Electrics are wired five feet above the ground and flood barriers erected outside will buy traders precious extra time to move stock out of the way if the river bursts its banks again.

Sofia said: “It’s very industrial now, bare brick and concrete floors and the basis of that is if it floods again, which it probably will do, you can just wash it down with a jet wash.

"If water wants to get somewhere it will get somewhere no matter what you put in place – we got a grant to have some flood barriers fitted. They won’t stop the water but will give us more time if it floods again, rather than the 45 minutes we had last time.

"If it happens again it’s the same as last time – checking river levels and starting to lift everything up. It’s just common sense.” Olympia House previously suffered two floods in 2007 and 2019 before Storm Babet and is now no longer eligible for flood cover.

And so mum-of-one Sofia has opted for flood mitigation and minimal decoration instead. The building is owned by Sofia and previously her grandfather and former Coalite worker Abdul Latif who launched his business Latif Textiles from there – so moving the business is not an option.

“We can’t move because we can’t afford to,” said Sofia. “You can’t sell it because nobody wants to buy it so it wasn’t an option and you can only floodproof so much.

"Unless I can build a ten-foot wall all the way around the building...you can only do so much. There’s always something but all the electrics have been moved to five feet – I’ve thought of everything up to five feet – after five feet I’m moving away.”

Unfortunately Olympia House’ popular cafe remains a work in progress however Sofia plans to focus on its reopening in the new year – the centre will be open Monday, Thursday, Friday, Saturday and Sunday from 10am until 4pm.