Chesterfield’s Cineworld to remain open as company completes restructure

Chesterfield’s Cineworld complex remains secure as the chain has announced the successful completion of a restructure.

Sign up to the weekly Cost Of Living newsletter. Saving tips, deals and money hacks. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The cinema giant released details of its settled cost-saving scheme – which began in July – this week and included negotiations to drive down rents for its sites to “market levels”.

As part of the cost-cutting drive, in July Cineworld announced the closure of five sites across the business: Glasgow Parkhead, Bedford, Loughborough, Gloucestershire and Swindon Regent Circus.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

This week six more sites were confirmed to close after “landlords chose to reclaim their properties” – in Castleford, Leigh, Middlesbrough, Northampton, Poole and Weymouth. A spokesperson has since confirmed “we do not anticipate further closures at this time” – meaning Chesterfield’s Alma Leisure Park branch will remain open.

Alma Leisure Park site is not included in a list of six sites set for closure, released this week

The spokesperson said the move “strengthens the foundation for future profitability and safeguards thousands of jobs across the UK”. They added: “Cineworld has bolstered its financial position – gaining access to additional funding including £40 million in liquidity.

Alongside this, the company is set to invest up to £35 million in capital expenditures, focusing on the refurbishment and enhancement of existing cinemas."

Javier Sotomayor, President of Cineworld International said: "The successful completion of our restructuring plan, achieved with the support of our landlords, protects thousands of jobs across the UK and provides us with the financial stability to continue investing in extraordinary experiences for our valued customers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"This milestone sets the stage for a brighter future, enabling Cineworld to continue sharing joy in communities across the UK for many years to come.” Cineworld, part of the Regal Cineworld Group is the second-largest cinema operator globally and operates 90 cinemas in the UK.