Chesterfield takeaway ordered to improve after being given one-star hygiene rating

Huadu, the Chinese takeaway at 226 Derby Road, Chesterfield was given a score of one after the inspection on April 15.

Inspectors said that the store’s handling of food and the general cleanliness of the building and premises were generally satisfactory.

However, they said major improvement was needed in the management of food safety at the business.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The one-star raing means major improvement is necessary

This includes the system or checks in place to ensure that food sold or served is safe to eat, evidence that staff know about food safety, and that standards will be maintained in future.

The hygiene rating scheme is designed to help customers choose where to eat out or shop for food by giving you clear information about the businesses’ hygiene standards.

Inspections are carried out on behlaf of the Food Standards Agency by local councils.

The food hygiene rating reflects the standards of food hygiene found on the date of the inspection by the local authority and the rating is not a guide to food quality.

The scheme gives businesses a rating from 5 to 0 which is displayed at their premises and online so you can make more informed choices about where to buy and eat food.

The ratings are:

5 – hygiene standards are very good

4 – hygiene standards are good

3 – hygiene standards are generally satisfactory

2 – some improvement is necessary

1 – major improvement is necessary