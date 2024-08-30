Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins he is “concerned” a Government review into the cancellation of HS2’s northern leg last Autumn may be too late.

Mr Perkins comments come after it emerged the Transport Secretary Louise Haigh has backed a study which urges the new Labour Government to build a rail route from Birmingham to Manchester and a new rail line from the Midlands to Leeds.

While the rail report – by former Siemens UK boss Juergen Maier – stops short of calling for the reinstatement of HS2 with the same running speeds, it would amount to the same network being constructed.

However Chesterfield MP Mr Perkins says plans could still come to nothing due to spiralling construction costs and a now lack of land.

Chesterfield MP Toby Perkins has described the cancellation HS2’s Northern Leg as a "disaster "for the East Midlands

He said: “I am concerned that things may have moved on too far following the cancellation by the Tories and that the previous plans may not be deliverable due to increased costs, land no longer being available and other reasons.

"We may have also missed many opportunities as businesses may have already made alternative decisions on their location and future.”

It was originally hoped that the HS2 northern leg – cancelled controversially in October by former PM Rishi Sunak – would transform Chesterfield, creating jobs, driving investment, and freeing up capacity on the Midland Main Line to create a more dependable local rail service.

When the plans were scrapped the Government also announced that it would no longer be “safeguarding” land beyond the East Midlands for any future possible expansion of HS2 including Derbyshire, Cheshire, Lancashire, Leicestershire, Nottinghamshire, Staffordshire, Warwickshire and Yorkshire.

MP Mr Perkins added: “I remain of the opinion that decision by the previous government to cancel HS2’s Northern Leg was a disaster for the East Midlands. The Northern Leg would have brought significant investment and jobs to Chesterfield, as well as improving our connectivity and ability to attract new businesses to the area.

"It would benefit hundreds of people, including those who never used it but benefited from the increased investment in our town.”

However Toby added he “sincerely” hoped the review might lead to the building of the new lines as promised by the former Conservative government.

He said: “I will be raising this with the Secretary of State for Transport and reiterating my support for reinstating the full plans for the Northern Leg. It would have a transformative effect on the local economy for everyone in Chesterfield.”