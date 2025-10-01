Chesterfield landlord finally serves food at pub he took on over a year ago

A Chesterfield landlord is finally serving food at the pub he gave a new lease of life over a year ago.

Ben Stephenson started serving a simple, chargrilled “finger food” menu at Brimington’s Ark Tavern on Friday. When the former chef took on the pub in August 2024 it was with a clear ambition to provide grub as well as beer.

Now over a year since the boozer was reopened kitchen renovations are complete and a “sample” menu of filling pub meals is available from 12pm every day.

Ben, who was a chef in the army and at various restaurants before opening Brimming With Beer next door to Ark Tavern, has designed the menu to fit in with the tight space available in the pub’s petite kitchen – with all dishes suiting a space-saving and newly-installed chargrill.

Options include chicken wings, hot dogs, burgers and skewered meats served with fries and including various size options such as the hearty ¾ lb burger available in beef or bean for vegetarians.

Speaking about the debut on Friday, Ben said: “It’s gone well – there was only one thing on the menu we haven’t sold. I’ve done it in such a way that it can be taken away in disposable boxes as a takeaway or enjoyed in the pub.

"It suits the environment better as we don’t have a lot of room in the kitchen. And it makes the pub more convivial if you can sit sown with some finger food at affordable prices.”

Up until recently many of the pubs loyal punters would disappear for food after a few pints and so Ben hopes the meaty (and veggie) treats on offer will make the local more sustainable.

Ben has been serving up beer at Brimming With Beer for nine years – a period he looks back on as a “hiatus” from cooking, however he says he is glad to be back in the kitchen.

He added: “There’s a satisfaction to doing food – you serve pints all day but you haven’t made it, so when someone says “that were nice” it’s quite satisfying.

"This will pretty much be the only place in Brimington where you can sit down with some food apart from curry house and the Red Lion on a Sunday.”

Although food at Ark Tavern will be scoffed by drinkers Ben says he is already taking takeaway orders – with one lunchtime order being prepared for a nearby barber shop at the time of writing.