Chesterfield firm announces 12 Days of Christmas prize draw worth £1,300

From left: Georgina Carlile, of Giraffe, Andrew Ingman, of Ingmans, Ricky Marples, of Pizza Pi, Matthew Brookes, of Storforth Lane Valeting, Sasha, of One to One Support Services, Matthew Rushton, of The Galleon Steakhouse and Lorna Williams, of The Blue Bell Inn

One to One Support Services is price-matching gifts given by firms across the town in a draw held on its Facebook page every day from December 1 to December 12.

Among the goodies are overnight stays, dining out meals, beauty treatments and cash giveaways.

Event organisers at One to One Support Services, described it as “our bigger and better than ever before” edition of the competition.

Each day from December 1, One to One Support Services will be announcing a prize on its Facebook page from one of the 12 firms taking part.

To be in for a chance of winning members of the public simply “Like” One to One’s Facebook page and that of the business donating that day’s prize.

As the prize is announced, prize giveaway participants are also asked to comment WIN underneath the post and share the post with two friends.

One to One Care Services was established 16 years ago - providing care for people with complex needs in their own homes across the east midlands and South Yorkshire.

This is the fourth year that One to One have run The 12 Days of Christmas - however it is the first time other businesses have been involved.

A spokesman said the Christmas giveaway was an opportunity to generate interest in independent businesses around the town and surrounding areas while giving back to the community.

The spokesman said: “Over the last year or so more and more people have gone to online buying and we’ve seen lots of friends lose their businesses.

“We just wanted to give something back to local businesses - plus the community can get involved there are some great prizes to be won.”

One to One Support Services’ The 12 Days of Christmas giveaway runs from December 1 to December 12.

Businesses taking part include:

*The Galleon Steakhouse, Chesterfield

*Giraffe Nursery Store, Chesterfield

*Pizza Pi, Chesterfield

*Blue Bell Inn & Chantry Restaurant, North Wingfield

*Matt Moore Photograph, Chesterfield

*One to One, Chesterfield

*Storforth Lane Valet and Detailing Centre SLVC UK, Hasland

*Restaurant Lovage, Bakewell

*S1 Framing, Hasland

*Serenity Beauty, Bolsover

*Elizabeth Orridge Photography, Mansfield

*Ingmans Cobbler Footwear Clothing, Chesterfield