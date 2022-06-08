Chesterfield Father's Day gift guide: great ideas for presents to support local shops

The Derbyshire Times and Destination Chesterfield have teamed up to bring you some gift ideas from Chesterfield’s favourite independent businesses to spark your imagination and get you inspired for Father’s Day on Sunday, 19 June.

We’ve compiled gift ideas from a fresh trim or facial, to an escape room experience or brewery tour, and everything in between.

Show your love and support for Chesterfield this Father’s Day and find a unique gift from our high street.

1. Chesterfield Canal Trust A range of merchandise is available to purchase from Chesterfield Canal Trust, including narrowboat mugs, puzzles, and a range of books. Narrowboat mug – £5.00 (+£4.50 for postage and packaging) Website: https://chesterfield-canal-trust.org.uk/product-category/merchandise/ Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

2. Chatsworth Estate Farm Shop This delectable Ashford gift box is perfect for ale enthusiasts, including estate ales, a Chatsworth pint glass and Chatsworth nibbles. Chatsworth Ashford Gift Box – £42.50 Website: https://shop.chatsworth.org/products/the-ashford Photo: INDIA HOBSON/HAARKON Photo Sales

3. Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre From books on cycling, walking and photography, to a range of Chesterfield-themed gifts, treat dad to a piece of your local area from the Visitor Information Centre. Chesterfield guides – £12.95 - £14.95. Chesterfield-themed gifts – Prices vary All available from Chesterfield Visitor Information Centre, Open 9-5 Monday to Saturday. Website: https://www.visitchesterfield.info Photo: Submitted Photo Sales

4. Crooked Spire Gift Shop Smart, sophisticated and practical! The Crooked Spire Gift Shop has a range of high-quality crystal glass whisky tumblers, decorated by hand in the UK using traditional techniques. Whisky Tumblers – £15.95 Website: https://crookedspire.org/church-shop. Contact: [email protected] Photo: Submitted Photo Sales