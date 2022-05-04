Chatsworth Farm Shop named best in Midlands at industry awards ceremony

The Pilsley store took the Midlands crown at ceremony on Monday, April 25, celebrating the sector’s best operators as part of the Farm Shop & Deli Show in Birmingham.

General manager Liam Spivey said: “We're absolutely delighted. The whole team here works so hard to make sure we have the best selection of fresh farm produce and top quality food from local and small food producers – more than half of all our products are either produced or prepared on the Chatsworth estate.

“Many people came to rely on us during the pandemic and our team worked long hours to support some of the most vulnerable members of our local communities. I'm very proud of that their efforts are recognised by awards like this.”

The Chatsworth Farm Shop is well-known for stocking the choicest cuts of Derbyshire produce.

The shop is a big favourite with local customers, day trippers and holidaymakers, and stocks a vast array of meat, poultry and game, baked goods, pantry staples, fresh fruit and vegetables, plus wine beer and soft drinks.

But a statement from the awards’ judges made clear the Chatsworth won for much more than the quality of its product range.

They said: “This is a long established farm shop that is constantly moving forward with the ever-changing times but keeping the ethos of a traditional farm shop – stocking locally sourced produce, helping with sustainability by introducing self-serve produce, and maintaining a zero to landfill policy.

“Together with employment to local people, staff training and listening to staff on a regular basis, all in all it is a very good all round business.”

Nigel Barden, chair of the judges, added: “We had some fabulous entries, many reflecting how resourceful retailers have been in the food and drink sector, as they faced another very different and challenging year.

“It is heartening to see how much these talented, resourceful and diligent entrants care about their businesses and it was a privilege to read about and celebrate them.”