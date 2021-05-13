Calling all witches, wizards and muggles - a new Harry Potter themed shop has opened in Derbyshire

The House of Louis Allen on Market Street, Chapel-en-le-Frith, was originally a shabby chic shop but at the request of the shop owner’s son, Louis Allen, a small Harry Potter corner started up.

Over the years the magical section grew and during lockdown the shop was making more money with its themed goods than anything else so last month when non essential retailers were allowed to open up, owner Emma Beadham took the plunge and decided to now sell only Harry Potter related items.

The 47-year-old from Dove Holes said: “Harry Potter is the craze which never seems to be dying down.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Something for the witch and wizard in your life at the Harry Potter themed shop

"You’ve got people who read the stories growing up, those who read them later in life and those who are just starting out on their magical adventure.

"During lockdown we sent packages out to Sweden and the USA which blows my mind really as we have become an international business on the back of this move.

"We have created something quite unique for the area and already we have seen people travelling from Manchester and further afield just to come into our little shop which is really amazing.

"It’s helping to put Chapel on the map for great independent shops and I hope that when people are visiting us they are also popping into other shops too.”

Harry Potter themed shop, Emma Beadham

The shop has different themes – there is a Platform 9 ¾ section, an area for Dobby lovers to pay tribute to the much-loved house elf and a Nimbus 2000 on display.

Emma said: “We have made it a one-stop shop for people’s wizarding needs.

“You can come in here, Chapel’s own Diagon Alley, and leave as a fully kitted out witch or wizard wearing robes with a wand and a potion bottle.

"We’ve also got time turners, Lego, stationery, soft toys, magnets and money boxes and so much more all in the Harry Potter theme."

The shop is so busy at weekends Emma say there is regularly a queue outside the door of shoppers waiting to come in.

The shop is open Thursday, Friday and Saturday. For more information visit www.facebook.com/HouseofLouisAllen1.