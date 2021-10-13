Burger King plans to demolish Whittington Moor restaurant and build drive-thru

Burger King are planning on demolishing their Whittington Moor restaurant and replacing it with a drive-thru.

By Ben McVay
Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:11 pm
Updated Wednesday, 13th October 2021, 12:12 pm

At present the branch, just off Brimington Road North, provides indoor seating and parking for up to 45 cars.

However under the plans parking would be reduced to 39 spaces and an outdoor seating area would be built.

The fastfood chain’s plans are at a very early stage but drawings suggest customers would continue to access the site from Brimington Road North - as is the present case.

Burger King hopes to demolish its Brimington Road North branch and build a drive-thru

Drive-thru users would then filter through the carpark into a circular road which rings the takeaway to order and pick-up food.

Burger King submitted the plans to Chesterfield Borough Council last week and are now awaiting a decision by planning officers.

No work has begun yet on the 1,000 sqm site.

Derbyshire Times has contacted the company for more details.

