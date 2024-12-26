Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Boxing Day offers huge discounts across the UK's high streets

Retailers' opening hours vary, with some stores opening early and others closed

This guide details the opening times of major retailers

Key supermarkets and stores such as Aldi, John Lewis, and Waitrose will remain closed

Check local store listings for varying hours

As the festive excitement settles, Boxing Day marks one of the most anticipated shopping days of the year, offering incredible discounts across the UK's high streets.

If you're eager to bag a bargain, understanding when your favourite stores open is key to making the most of the sales.

From high-street giants to supermarkets and online retailers, opening times can vary greatly, and knowing the schedule ahead of time ensures you're not left in the cold.

In this article, we’ll walk you through the opening hours of some of the biggest names in British retail, including fashion, electronics and grocery stores.

Whether you're after a new winter wardrobe, tech deals, or just need to stock up for the week ahead, we’ve got you covered.

Some stores may even open early, while others may be operating with limited hours due to Boxing Day’s status as a public holiday.

So, as you prepare to trade in your wrapping paper for a shopping bag, read on to find out when your favourite shops will be welcoming bargain hunters on Boxing Day.

Boxing Day 2024 opening times by retailer:

Aldi - CLOSED

Asda - open from 9am to 6pm

B&M - 8am to 6pm

B&Q - Check with local stores

Beaverbrooks - CLOSED

Home Bargains - CLOSED

Homebase - CLOSED

Iceland - CLOSED (though select stores will remain open, mainly in London. Check local stores)

Ikea - CLOSED

John Lewis - CLOSED (except Stratford)

Lidl - Check with local stores

Marks & Spencer - CLOSED

Morrisons - open from 9am to 6pm (filling stations open from 8.30am to 6.30pm)

Next - CLOSED

Poundland - CLOSED

Primark - Check with local stores

Sainsbury’s - open from 9am to 6pm (Local stores open from 9am to 9pm)

Tesco - Extras and superstores open from 9am to 6pm, Express stores open from 9am to 7pm

Waitrose - CLOSED

Wickes - CLOSED

