Beauty therapist opens new studio in Chesterfield

Gemma Foster has launched Aurora Beauty Studio on Sheffield Road where services include nails, massage, lashes, microblading and aesthetics such as Botox and lip-fillers.

She said: “It's always been the big goal to open a salon but I didn’t realise how quickly it would happen.”

The 23-year-old took on the lease of a former dog grooming parlour in January and spent around £10,000 on doing the place up with the help of two tradesmen, her dad Tim, and several friends. She said: “It needed a lot doing to it. It was looking tired and was ready for a freshen-up. We’ve taken a shower out of it which was upstairs and put a bit of new flooring down.”

The salon boss has been pleased at the response since opening her salon a fortnight ago. She said: “It's been really busy with a lot of people and local shopkeepers popping in to pick up leaflets and ask questions. I’m really happy with it.”

While Gemma is trained in many aspects of beauty therapy, her speciality is eyelash extensions. She is a finalist in this year’s The Lash Awards and in the running for two categories – best hybrid set and best volume lash set. On top of that she is a finalist In The UK Hair and Beauty Awards for lash technician of the year and beauty therapist of the year. Gemma said: “It’s really exciting.”

Beauty therapists Jemma Howson and Hayley Richardson are working alongside Gemma at the salon with the team due to be joined by another beauty therapist in a few weeks’ time. Gemma said: “I’m currently advertising for a make-up artist.

"We're looking to expand further, hopefully getting a couple more self-employed staff and in the future maybe taking on an apprentice. I am trained as an educator as well so am hoping to be able to train people in the beauty treatments that I do.”

On leaving school in 2015, Gemma went to Chesterfield College where she did a level two beauty therapy course. She joined The Therapy Lounge in Hasland as an apprentice where she stayed for four and a half years. Gemma said: “In that time I also did a level three massage course. a media make-up course and level three reflexology course. Throughout this I trained in various other treatments and always kept my skills updated.

“In August 2020 I decided to go self employed and I was based in Autumn House Hair and Beauty on Derby Road as Aurora Beauty Room. That's where I've been for the last year and a half until I set up here.

“I'm really lucky to be in a job I love so much.”