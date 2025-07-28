Fans are hoping for a well-earned day off after England’s stunning Euro 2025 triumph 🏆

The Lionesses have won back-to-back Euros titles after a dramatic penalty shootout against Spain

Fans have called for a bank holiday to mark the historic achievement

Downing Street has confirmed there are no current plans for an extra day off

Official celebrations include a bus parade and Buckingham Palace ceremony

Creating a new bank holiday involves formal approval and economic considerations

The Lionesses have once again captured the heart of the nation, clinching back-to-back UEFA Women’s Euro titles in a nail-biting penalty shootout victory against Spain.

Previous similar sporting achievements have been met with calls for an extra bank holiday to mark a national day of celebration.

So, is today (July 28) a bank holiday, or will there be one in the future to commemorate the Lionesses’ stunning victory? Here is everything you need to know.

Is today a bank holiday?

(Photo: FABRICE COFFRINI/AFP via Getty Images) | AFP via Getty Images

No. Monday, July 28 is not a bank holiday. While many had hoped for a national day of celebration – especially after calls for one during the 2023 World Cup run – the Government is focusing on more formal honours.

These include a Downing Street reception hosted by Deputy Prime Minister Angela Rayner, a homecoming event outside Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, 29 July, and a live televised open-top bus parade along The Mall.

Will there be a bank holiday in the future?

Despite calls from fans for a day off to mark the historic achievement, Downing Street has confirmed that there are currently no plans to grant an extra day off in response to the Lionesses’ triumph.

Though the victory is being hailed as a “remarkable sporting achievement” by politicians and royalty alike, creating a bank holiday requires formal approval and often comes with significant economic implications.

Previous calls for one following the 2022 Euros and 2023 World Cup fell flat for similar reasons.

And while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer is an avid supporter of the team – spotted cheering from the stands in Basel – his government hasn’t budged on the issue.

