Apple Intelligence will bring AI-generated emojis to select iPhones this year.

Fans rave about the new Math Notes feature for iPad.

Apple debuted the first look at its iOS 18 update coming later in 2024.

Vision Pro headsets to finally hit the shelves in the UK.

Apple’s jaw-dropping AI announcement has been hailed as a “game changer” on social media.

The tech giant finally made its long awaited entry into the crowded artificial intelligence arena after unveiling its plans at the annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC24) in California on Monday (10 June). It also revealed that its super luxury Vision Pro VR headset will finally be coming to the UK in July, but you will probably need a second, third or even fourth mortgage to afford one.

But the main talking points of the keynote speech was the Apple Intelligence features set to launch for select iPhone, iPad and Mac models later this year. It includes allowing users to make their own emojis with AI and the integration of ChatGPT on iPhones.

Here’s how prominent tech reviewers and social media users reacted:

Apple’s ‘game changing’ AI pitch

Apple CEO Tim Cook on stage during WWDC24. Photo: Nic Coury / AFP via Getty Images | Nic Coury / AFP via Getty Images

A major keystone of the tech giant’s WWDC24 pitch was the unveiling of Apple Intelligence, the company’s take on AI. It will blend features such as ChatGPT with its digital assistant Siri on selected iPhone, iPad and Mac devices.

Irish Independent’s tech editor Adrian Weckler wrote: “This is the best example of Apple’s new AI in everyday life. This could honestly be a gamechanger.”

Another user on Twitter posted: “Apple WWDC 2024 is a game-changer! The new updates are absolutely incredible.”

Genmojis ‘so much fun’

One of the most highly anticipated features ahead of WWDC24 was the expected announcement of customisable AI-generated emojis. And when it was officially unveiled it did not disappoint for social media users!

Tech reviewer iJustine wrote: “Wow Genmoji is going to be sooo much fun. I love this!” Another user added: “Don't lie to yourself...this Genmoji feature is (fire emoji)!”

Rave reviews for ‘absolutely wild’ iPad feature

One of the features receiving the most fanfare on social media was the Math Notes (spelt that way because Apple is an American company and they can’t pronounce maths the proper way). It was hailed as “absolutely wild” following the reveal at WWDC24.

YouTuber and prominent tech reviewer Marques Brownlee, aka MKBHD, said: “Ok you know what? That's sick. Math Notes = write down a math problem with Apple pencil and the app solved it immediately.”

Roobina Mongia, a tech reviewer from India, wrote: “Math Notes is crazy! AI next level!” Basic Apple Guy added: “Math Notes looks absolutely wild!”

‘Underrated’ feature hailed

Social media users were also raving about the message scheduling feature that was also announced at Apple’s WWDC24 keynote speech. Fans hailed it as the “most underrated iOS 18 feature”.

In a more flippant reaction, popular Twitter user Juju (1.5M followers) joked: “scheduling “you up?” texts from the pregame is gonna be a game changer.” Another user added: “before i die im going to schedule a bunch of texts to people i hate so my imessage ghost can haunt them for years.”

