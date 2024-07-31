Watch more of our videos on Shots!

The launch has been delayed, according to reports 📱

Apple Intelligence has reportedly been delayed by a few weeks.

It will no longer launch alongside iOS18 and iPadOS18.

The features could be sent to developers for testing as soon as this week.

Apple has reportedly delayed the release of its highly anticipated AI features. However the launch has only been pushed back by a few weeks, according to Bloomberg.

The tech giant made a splash with its announcement of Apple Intelligence at its WWDC24 event, becoming the latest Silicon Valley company to dive into the gladiator ring that is the AI gold rush. It was expected to launch with the iOS18 revamp and the next iPhone, but will now arrive later than usual.

It comes as Apple is starting to make the features available to developers for testing as soon as this week, Bloomberg reports. The outlet, citing people familiar with the matter, reveals the test features will be available via betas for iOS18 and iPadOS 18.1.

But how long has Apple Intelligence been delayed for? And why this may actually be a good thing - let’s take a look.

When was Apple AI due to launch?

It was originally expected to be available for the arrival of iOS18 and iPadOS18.1 in September. A date has not been confirmed, but that is when the operating system overhaul is anticipated to arrive, according to analysts.

Apple Intelligence has been delayed but that actually could be a good thing. Photo: SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images | SEBASTIEN BOZON/AFP via Getty Images

How long has Apple AI been delayed?

Bloomsberg, citing people familiar with the matter, reports that Apple’s AI features have been delayed by several weeks. Fans can likely expect them to arrive in October, but nothing is officially confirmed.

Why I think the delay is a promising sign

Look, it is disappointing any time a highly anticipated product, film, show, game or book is delayed. But given how important Apple’s AI offering is, it shows that they are not just going to rush it out.

As I have said before, this is quite possibly a make or break moment for the current AI bubble. If Apple are unable to make artificial intelligence (or Apple Intelligence as they have dubbed their features) a hit with average users and make a case for why you should use these tools regularly, then realistically no-one can.

The launch of Apple Vision Pro, its highly anticipated VR headset, only served to prove that virtual reality remains a huge niche. The high cost point (even in more affordable models like Meta Quest, it is still hundreds of pounds) and the fact you have to wear a headset means that even if Vision Pro was well reviewed, it is hard to make VR mainstream and get over that barrier of entry.

At least with Apple AI, you don’t have to plunge your hands into your pocket and fork out extra just to try it out - as long as you have an iOS18/ iPadOS18 eligible device. Which means that if they are giving developers plenty of time to test it out, it means that once it does launch - even if belatedly - it will be all the better for it.

