News you can trust since 1855
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
5 hours ago Hayfever warning as first ‘pollen bomb’ of the year hits UK
45 minutes ago Travelodge to open 300 new hotels across UK - see full list
4 hours ago Nicola Sturgeon’s husband Peter Murrell arrested
5 hours ago Amazon to close UK-based online shop Book Depository
5 hours ago King Charles coronation: Buckingham Palace unveils official invites
5 hours ago Phillip Schofield’s return date to This Morning ‘confirmed’
Family-owned restaurant Il Lupo in Baslow, which has served Italian cuisine for more than 40 years, is up for sale as a going concern. The premises could be yours for £179,950.Family-owned restaurant Il Lupo in Baslow, which has served Italian cuisine for more than 40 years, is up for sale as a going concern. The premises could be yours for £179,950.
Family-owned restaurant Il Lupo in Baslow, which has served Italian cuisine for more than 40 years, is up for sale as a going concern. The premises could be yours for £179,950.

8 Derbyshire businesses up for sale right now - including chocolatier, tea rooms and a restaurant

Fancy being your own boss of a well-established business in Derbyshire?

By Gay Bolton
Published 5th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST
Updated 5th Apr 2023, 13:44 BST

Eight businesses including tea rooms, a restaurant, a chocolatier and a beauty salon around the county are currently on the market.

Full details are available on the BusinessesForSale.com website.

A thriving three in one business in the heart of Matlock includes tea rooms and cafe with seating for 28 diners, adjoining bar and seven-bedroom bed and breakfast accommodation. The asking price is £87,000.

1. The Bank Note, North Parade, Matlock

A thriving three in one business in the heart of Matlock includes tea rooms and cafe with seating for 28 diners, adjoining bar and seven-bedroom bed and breakfast accommodation. The asking price is £87,000. Photo: BusinessForSale.com

Photo Sales
The family owned and operated deli and sandwich takeaway business in Dronfield is on the market for £69,950.

2. Dronfield Deli, Chesterfield Road, Dronfield

The family owned and operated deli and sandwich takeaway business in Dronfield is on the market for £69,950. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com

Photo Sales
The owners of this tea room, cafe and takeaway in Castleton, a village popular with tourists visiting the Peak District, have put the business on the market for £50,000. The tea room and cafe have been operational for 13 years. It current owners bought the business three years ago and feel that it's time for a new challenge.

3. Peveril Tearooms, Castle Street, Castleton

The owners of this tea room, cafe and takeaway in Castleton, a village popular with tourists visiting the Peak District, have put the business on the market for £50,000. The tea room and cafe have been operational for 13 years. It current owners bought the business three years ago and feel that it's time for a new challenge. Photo: BusinessForSale.com

Photo Sales
This popular pizza takeaway in Belper was established 23 years ago and has racked up 120 reviews on Google with an average rating of over 4.5-stars. Its asking price is £150,000.

4. Fresh Bite Pizzeria, Market Place, Belper

This popular pizza takeaway in Belper was established 23 years ago and has racked up 120 reviews on Google with an average rating of over 4.5-stars. Its asking price is £150,000. Photo: BusinessesforSale.com

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 2
Derbyshire