Eight businesses including tea rooms, a restaurant, a chocolatier and a beauty salon around the county are currently on the market.
1. The Bank Note, North Parade, Matlock
A thriving three in one business in the heart of Matlock includes tea rooms and cafe with seating for 28 diners, adjoining bar and seven-bedroom bed and breakfast accommodation. The asking price is £87,000. Photo: BusinessForSale.com
2. Dronfield Deli, Chesterfield Road, Dronfield
The family owned and operated deli and sandwich takeaway business in Dronfield is on the market for £69,950. Photo: BusinessesForSale.com
3. Peveril Tearooms, Castle Street, Castleton
The owners of this tea room, cafe and takeaway in Castleton, a village popular with tourists visiting the Peak District, have put the business on the market for £50,000. The tea room and cafe have been operational for 13 years. It current owners bought the business three years ago and feel that it's time for a new challenge. Photo: BusinessForSale.com
4. Fresh Bite Pizzeria, Market Place, Belper
This popular pizza takeaway in Belper was established 23 years ago and has racked up 120 reviews on Google with an average rating of over 4.5-stars. Its asking price is £150,000. Photo: BusinessesforSale.com