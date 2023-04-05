3 . Peveril Tearooms, Castle Street, Castleton

The owners of this tea room, cafe and takeaway in Castleton, a village popular with tourists visiting the Peak District, have put the business on the market for £50,000. The tea room and cafe have been operational for 13 years. It current owners bought the business three years ago and feel that it's time for a new challenge. Photo: BusinessForSale.com