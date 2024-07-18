Construction work begins at Balfour Beatty Homes’ new development in Chesterfield

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Construction work is progressing well at Balfour Beatty’s brand-new site off Old Road in Chesterfield, where the first showhome is set to officially open its doors to visitors later this year.

The development is being built on the site of the former DXC Technology Manor Offices, with demolition work on the old buildings taking place in late 2023.

Balfour Beatty Homes is set to build up to 60 new homes at the site, with enhanced biodiversity and public green open space for the whole community to enjoy, as well as homebuyers.

Gill Sabin, Sales and Marketing Director for Balfour Beatty Homes, said: “It’s always wonderful to see building work begin to take shape, particularly as this site had become rather run-down and dilapidated – we’re set to bring it back to life with our collection of new homes.

“There are so many reasons why someone would want to move to the pretty town of Chesterfield or buy a new home there if they’re already a local, including its 800-year-old open air market and unique ‘Crooked Spire’ church.

“It’s a wonderful gateway town to all the rugged majesty of the Peak District, with fantastic hikes and scenic views that the whole family can enjoy. Not only that but it’s perfectly located for great access to Sheffield, Derby and Nottingham – meaning that city workers can benefit from a rural lifestyle with great connections.

“We urge people to register their interest on our website, to be among the first to find out more about the new homes coming to Chesterfield as soon as it’s released.”

To find out more information on the new homes and register your interest, go to balfourbeattyhomes.com