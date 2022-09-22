Construction projects across Chesterfield shortlisted for regeneration award

Badger Croft, Belvedere House and One Waterside Place have all been selected as finalists for the Regeneration Award for their innovative developments.

The award recognises projects and businesses that have supported or delivered high quality spaces through regeneration, refurbishment and redevelopment. The three shortlisted developments have all made improvements to the built environment within a six-mile radius of Chesterfield town centre.

Described as the ‘largest council housing development in a generation’ in Chesterfield, the £4.1m Badger Croft development has seen 21 brand-new properties constructed on the former Brockwell Court site in Loundsley Green.

One Waterside Place, the landmark office building within the £340 million Chesterfield Waterside scheme will open later this year.

The development is providing families with modern, eco-conscious homes which boast increased levels of insulation throughout, and electric vehicle charging points installed on driveways to support lower carbon transport options.

Gary Holmes, Contracts Manager at Badger Croft commented: “We are delighted that Badger Croft has been shortlisted for the Regeneration Award. We have a long-standing affinity with Chesterfield, we’re based just up the road in Dronfield and a lot of our people were born or live in Chesterfield.

“With Badger Croft, we have increased the supply of affordable homes available and transformed a former brownfield site, enabling 21 local families to move into their new homes. We have also worked hard to give back to the wider community by working closely with Holmebrook Conservation and Improvement Group to enhance landscaping works and boost biodiversity.”

The 64-bedroom Belvedere House Care Home, built by Crown Care Group and located on the site of a former pub on St Augustine’s Road, provides accommodation and care services to residents. The care home opened its doors earlier this year and has generated up to 50 jobs within the local area.

Shiva Sheikholeslami, Care Home Manager at Belvedere House commented on being part of the final three for the Regeneration Award: “This selection reaffirms that our brand-new care home has positively impacted the Chesterfield community. This means a lot to us; it’s humbling and reassuring.

“We feel positive and assured to witness businesses flourish, areas develop, and new life spread throughout the region. Through regeneration, Belvedere House looks forward to sustainable development and prosperity - we are excited and lucky to be able to experience this growth.”

One Waterside Place, the landmark office building within the £340 million Chesterfield Waterside scheme will open later this year. It will provide a high-quality working environment for its tenants that has previously been unavailable in Chesterfield. The building has been designed to a Grade A specification which incorporates BREEAM Very Good Rating, LED lighting and two passenger lifts. There will also be cycle parking facilities on site, encouraging a greener commute to work.

Tom Swallow, Development Manager, Bolsterstone Group PLC, which is the company developing the Chesterfield Waterside scheme, commented: “It’s a really exciting time to be part of the regeneration projects within Chesterfield.

Shiva Sheikholeslami, Care Home Manager at Belvedere House

“I’m delighted that One Waterside Place is shortlisted for the Regeneration Award; this is a great news ahead of the building welcoming tenants later this year.”

The winner of the 2022 Love Chesterfield Regeneration Award will be announced alongside the winners of 14 other categories at the black-tie event being held at the Winding Wheel Theatre on 12 October.

See the full list of 2022 Love Chesterfield Awards finalists here: https://www.chesterfield.co.uk/lovechesterfieldawards/finalists/