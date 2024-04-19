Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The new Electric Forecourt on Enterprise Way is scheduled to open this winter, with capacity for 30 electric vehicles to be charged simultaneously.

Multiple charging connectors will cater for all types of electric vehicles with contactless payment accepted.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Derbyshire Times, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

While charging, visitors can enjoy a coffee in the comfortable waiting lounge with free superfast WiFi, plus retail, a children’s play area and a dedicated EV educational space to increase understanding and awareness around electric vehicles.

Visitors can enjoy a coffee in the comfortable waiting lounge with free superfast WiFi plus retail and a children’s play area

The Electric Forecourt will include disabled parking, access ramps, accessible washrooms and lifts to all areas, making easy charging accessible to all.

The site – provided by sustainable energy providers Gridserve – will be powered by net zero carbon energy.

Gridserve’s Rebecca Trebble said: “We are happy to keep the momentum going with our award-winning electric forecourts following the success opening of London Gatwick electric forecourt.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"We have found with our electric forecourt sites that they serve as an excellent hub for the local community and can help with the uptake of electric vehicles.

Construction has started on an electric vehicle charging forecourt at Markham Vale

Electric forecourts offer the best charging and retail experience available and we can’t wait to welcome new and returning customers to the Markham Vale electric forecourt.”

Councillor Tony King, Derbyshire County Council’s cabinet member for clean growth and regeneration, said: “Gridserve’s new electric forecourt will be a great addition to Markham Vale right next to the M1 motorway.

"It will help to give motorists the confidence to make the switch to an electric vehicle and move us closer to our target of getting hundreds more public facing electric vehicle charge points in place throughout the county.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Decarbonising transport is one of our top priorities as part of our climate change strategy which aims to reduce emissions generated by the county council to net zero by 2032 or sooner and help the rest of Derbyshire reduce carbon emissions generated within the county to net zero by 2050 or sooner.”