ConservatoryLand keeps it local as it turns to Purpose Media for a new UK ad campaign

A long-established Midlands conservatory firm has handed over its marketing campaign to a Derbyshire agency to help it to reach out to homeowners all over the country.

ConservatoryLand, which is based in Mansfield Woodhouse, has asked Purpose Media to look after its website and social media, and to co-ordinate a national advertising blitz to help spread the word.

Purpose Media has already been working with ConservatoryLand for six years, filming customer testimonial videos for its website, but it is now extending its remit, which will also include print and online advertising and a national TV advert.

Purpose will film the advert itself in time for it to hit viewers’ screens in December and January, which is traditionally a time when householders start to think about home improvement plans for the New Year.

Derbyshire marketing agency Purpose Media is launching a UK TV ad campaign for ConservatoryLand.

ConservatoryLand has been manufacturing and installing conservatories for more than 20 years and Rob Smith, its general manager, said the structures are still proving popular with older home-owners and couples who need extra space for their growing families.

The company is setting its sights on increasing its sales but Rob recognises in order to do so, it needs an overhaul of its website in order to generate more orders and is looking for a concerted push to get its name better-known across the UK.

He said: “We are well-established and have plenty of visits to our website, but the conversion rates aren’t where we’d like them to be at the moment, which is why we have asked Purpose to come in and make a difference.

“We’re really happy to be working with a local agency. They’re just a few miles away from us, so we can meet them face-to-face, and from the first minute we started working with them, they just ‘got’ who we are and what we’re looking about.

“Conservatories are still in demand because they give people more space in their homes without the expense of an extension or having to move. Although some people might think they’re old-fashioned or have issues with temperature, the technology and appearance of conservatories has moved on a huge amount so these are no longer issues.”

Tim Lenton, digital innovation and strategy director at Purpose Media, said: “ConservatoryLand is a very well-established local firm and we’re proud that they’ve chosen us to look after their multi-channel marketing campaign.

“Our remit is to help them to convert more website visits into orders, but also to increase brand awareness and also to show people what modern conservatories are all about.

“It’s great to be working with a local firm and it’s a brilliant challenge for us to be co-ordinating such a comprehensive national campaign.”

Established in 2008, Purpose Media employs 24 people and provides a full range of marketing services, including digital, web, creative and video.