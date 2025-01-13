Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch meets with Chesterfield's Global Brands to discuss key business challenges

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Independent drinks company, Global Brands Ltd, welcomed Conservative Party Leader Kemi Badenoch to its Clay Cross distribution centre today. The visit provided Founder and Chairman, Steve Perez, with the opportunity to discuss with the Leader of the Opposition some of the most pressing issues facing UK businesses and the wider food and drink industry.

During the visit, Ms Badenoch toured the warehouse and participated in a Q&A session with Global Brands staff. Topics included the economic implications of the Autumn Budget, Business Property Relief, rising National Insurance costs and proposed sustainability measures.

The discussions highlighted Badenoch’s commitment to engaging with industry leaders on critical economic matters and provided Global Brands a platform to share its perspective on the challenges facing the drinks sector.

The visit follows a similar event with Prime Minister Keir Starmer, who visited Global Brands just days before the 2024 General Election.

The visit comes amid continued fallout from the Labour government’s Autumn 2024 Budget, which has sparked debate across the business community. On the back of the budget, Steve Perez hosted a meeting with more than 90 Derbyshire business owners and farmers to discuss its implications on the sector. Some of these were in attendance to put their own questions to Badenoch.

Concerns included changes to Agricultural Property Relief (APR) and Business Property Relief (BPR), as well as the increase to minimum wage. Many attendees warned that these policies could create significant financial challenges for family-run businesses and farms, potentially affecting their long-term viability.

Reflecting on the significance of these discussions, Global Brands reaffirmed its commitment to engaging with policymakers, regardless of political affiliation, to safeguard the future of UK businesses and the hospitality sector.