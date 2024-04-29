Connect Fibre connects first customer in Wirksworth
Connect Fibre’s expert installations team have embarked on a series of installations in the area. Their superior quality installation service includes an in-depth home survey to get optimal Wi-Fi coverage through best possible router placement, which is found by using an analyser app. The latest Wi-Fi 6 routers are also provided as standard, giving greater range and capacity to even the busiest family homes.
The first customer connected in Wirksworth was Halle, a gaming streamer. She opted for the fastest package of 1000Mbps which, like all Connect Fibre packages, offers symmetrical download and upload speeds, ideal for achieving the reliability and consistency needed when streaming.
As is the case with all Connect Fibre customers, the expert team ensured that she was getting in excess of the 900Mbps minimum guarantee on the Hypersonic package before concluding the installation.
Residents of Wirksworth are eligible to receive an early-bird discount of up to 20 per cent* when they place an order before 9th May 2024. Those in addresses which aren’t yet ready for connection are encouraged to register their interest so they can be updated when their premises can be connected.
Halle had this to say, regarding her decision to choose Connect Fibre:
“Being a gaming streamer means upload speeds are important. I’m looking forward to having more reliability when it comes to my connection with Connect Fibre.”
Connect Fibre CEO, Stefan Stanislawski, said:
“We are incredibly pleased to be bringing full fibre broadband to residents in Wirksworth and expanding our reach and presence in Derbyshire. We’re firm believers that connectivity is a necessity rather than a privilege in the modern age, and we’re delighted that the quality of our service is set to significantly improve the digital capabilities of those in the area.
This development is another sign of our significant growth as a business over the past 12 months. As a community-first provider, we also continue to stand by our mantra of offering fairer broadband, and strive to offer all our customers a flawless customer experience. We look forward to connecting more residents in the area.”